CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $7.47 after COMM shares went up by 3.03% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [NASDAQ:COMM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give COMM an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.47, with the high estimate being $21.00, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $14.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.25.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] sitting at -6.10% and its Gross Margin at 29.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -11.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 69.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.25 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 11.08. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.30. CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.30, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.61.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] has 157.02M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.17B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.50 to 27.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -72.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.91, which indicates that it is 21.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.51. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.