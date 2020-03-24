Fiserv Inc. [FISV] took an downward turn with a change of -5.83%, trading at the price of $77.00 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 9.15 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Fiserv Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 4.25M shares for that time period. FISV monthly volatility recorded 7.10%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 11.95%. PS value for FISV stocks is 4.92 with PB recorded at 1.59.

Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ:FISV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Fiserv Inc. [FISV] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $81.77.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Fiserv Inc. [FISV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fiserv Inc. [FISV] sitting at 15.30% and its Gross Margin at 47.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.52, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.84. Its Return on Equity is 5.10%, and its Return on Assets is 1.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates FISV financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Fiserv Inc. [FISV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 66.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.90, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 29.20. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 65.53, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 39.38.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 28.04 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.26, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.26. Fiserv Inc. [FISV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.38, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.78 and P/E Ratio of 42.56. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV] has 650.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 50.12B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 73.50 to 125.05. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 4.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.02, which indicates that it is 11.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.46. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fiserv Inc. [FISV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Fiserv Inc. [FISV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.