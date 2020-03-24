Forum Energy Technologies Inc. [NYSE: FET] stock went up by 13.75% or 0.03 points up from its previous closing price of 0.16. The stock reached $0.19 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, FET share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -34.56% in the period of the last 7 days.

FET had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $0.2298, at one point touching $0.1501. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -97.19%. The 52-week high currently stands at 6.62 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -97.01% after the recent low of 0.15.

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. [NYSE:FET]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Forum Energy Technologies Inc. [FET], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FET an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.18, with the high estimate being $2.00, the low estimate being $0.25 and the median estimate amounting to $0.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.16.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Forum Energy Technologies Inc. [FET] is sitting at 2.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.22.

Fundamental Analysis of Forum Energy Technologies Inc. [FET]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Forum Energy Technologies Inc. [FET] sitting at -55.60% and its Gross Margin at 25.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -59.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -0.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -46.63. Its Return on Equity is -75.00%, and its Return on Assets is -37.60%. These metrics suggest that this Forum Energy Technologies Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Forum Energy Technologies Inc. [FET] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 82.22. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 45.12, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.83. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 82.08, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 45.04.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.70 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.09. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.51, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.76. Forum Energy Technologies Inc. [FET] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.38, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.78.

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. [FET] has 91.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 14.94M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.15 to 6.62. At its current price, it has moved down by -97.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.88, which indicates that it is 43.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.75. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Forum Energy Technologies Inc. [FET] a Reliable Buy?

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. [FET] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.