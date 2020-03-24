Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. [ENT] took an upward turn with a change of 9.40%, trading at the price of $0.15 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.68 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 756.55K shares for that time period. ENT monthly volatility recorded 47.73%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 65.24%. PS value for ENT stocks is 0.02.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:ENT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. [ENT], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.14.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. [ENT] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. [ENT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. [ENT] sitting at -14.30% and its Gross Margin at 19.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -34.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 120.30.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 31.75 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 30.93. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.21.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. [ENT] has 93.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.02M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.06 to 1.34. At its current price, it has moved down by -88.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 150.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.78, which indicates that it is 65.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.47. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. [ENT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. [ENT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.