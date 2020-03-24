Guess’ Inc. [GES] saw a change by 32.22% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $8.33. The company is holding 29.24M shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 128.85% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -64.67% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -64.97%, trading +126.92% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 29.24M shares valued at 1.64 million were bought and sold.

Guess’ Inc. [NYSE:GES]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Guess’ Inc. [GES], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give GES an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.35, with the high estimate being $26.00, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $11.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.30.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Guess’ Inc. [GES] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Guess’ Inc. [GES]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Guess’ Inc. [GES] sitting at 0.70% and its Gross Margin at 36.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.23.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.89 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.57.

Guess’ Inc. [GES] has 29.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 184.21M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.64 to 23.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -64.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 128.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.80, which indicates that it is 61.85% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.71. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Guess’ Inc. [GES] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Guess’ Inc. [GES], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.