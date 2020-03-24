New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] saw a change by -5.97% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $9.29. The company is holding 466.86M shares with keeping 451.80M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 6.05% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -32.63% from high for the same period of time.

While during the day, 466.86M shares valued at 5.89 million were bought and sold.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE:NYCB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NYCB an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.29, with the high estimate being $14.00, the low estimate being $10.50 and the median estimate amounting to $11.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.88.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] sitting at 52.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 19.80. These measurements indicate that New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.52, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.09. Its Return on Equity is 5.80%, and its Return on Assets is 0.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates NYCB financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 221.16. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 68.86, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.62. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 239.07, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 68.86.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 36.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.70, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.73. New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.90, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.98 and P/E Ratio of 12.09. These metrics all suggest that New York Community Bancorp Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] has 466.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.34B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.76 to 13.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.63% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 6.05% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.64, which indicates that it is 10.28% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.