Pure Storage Inc.[PSTG] stock saw a move by 11.10% on Monday, touching 3.83 million. Based on the recent volume, Pure Storage Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of PSTG shares recorded 255.05M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] stock could reach median target price of $19.50.

Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] stock additionally went up by 19.18% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -39.54% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of PSTG stock is set at -46.96% by far, with shares price recording returns by -36.45% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, PSTG shares showcased -37.84% decrease. PSTG saw 23.53 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 7.93 compared to high within the same period of time.

Pure Storage Inc. [NYSE:PSTG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give PSTG an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.81, with the high estimate being $26.00, the low estimate being $14.00 and the median estimate amounting to $19.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.73.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] is sitting at 4.64. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.64.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/20/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] sitting at -13.10% and its Gross Margin at 69.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -13.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.26.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -31.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.97. Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.94.

Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] has 255.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.76B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.93 to 23.53. At its current price, it has moved down by -54.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.87, which indicates that it is 18.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.47. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.