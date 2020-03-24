Sprint Corporation [NYSE: S] opened at $7.50 and closed at $7.63 a share within trading session on 03/23/20. That means that the stock gained by 2.56% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $7.82.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Sprint Corporation [NYSE: S] had 10.55 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 28.56M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 11.57%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 6.85%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 4.26 during that period and S managed to take a rebound to 10.16 in the last 52 weeks.

Sprint Corporation [NYSE:S]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Sprint Corporation [S] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give S an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.85, with the high estimate being $10.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $6.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.63.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Sprint Corporation [S] is sitting at 3.29. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.29.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sprint Corporation [S]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sprint Corporation [S] sitting at -2.90% and its Gross Margin at 58.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -8.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.05, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -3.10. Its Return on Equity is -10.30%, and its Return on Assets is -3.10%. These metrics suggest that this Sprint Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Sprint Corporation [S] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 153.13. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 60.49, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.39. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 135.65, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 53.59.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.11 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.11, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.71. Sprint Corporation [S] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.88, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.20.

Sprint Corporation [S] has 3.85B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 29.41B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.26 to 10.16. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.98% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 83.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.47, which indicates that it is 11.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.93. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sprint Corporation [S] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sprint Corporation [S], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.