Tiffany & Co. [NYSE: TIF] stock went down by -3.01% or -3.77 points down from its previous closing price of 125.44. The stock reached $121.67 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, TIF share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 5.18% in the period of the last 7 days.

TIF had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $125.97, at one point touching $121.50. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -9.49%. The 52-week high currently stands at 134.42 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 17.89% after the recent low of 78.60.

Tiffany & Co. [NYSE:TIF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Tiffany & Co. [TIF], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give TIF an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $121.67, with the high estimate being $135.00, the low estimate being $130.00 and the median estimate amounting to $135.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $125.44.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Tiffany & Co. [TIF] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Tiffany & Co. [TIF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tiffany & Co. [TIF] sitting at 16.70% and its Gross Margin at 62.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.40. These measurements indicate that Tiffany & Co. [TIF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.74 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.74. Tiffany & Co. [TIF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.89, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 24.29 and P/E Ratio of 27.28. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Tiffany & Co. [TIF] has 120.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 14.64B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 78.60 to 134.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.28, which indicates that it is 8.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.66. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tiffany & Co. [TIF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tiffany & Co. [TIF], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.