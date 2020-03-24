Wright Medical Group N.V. [WMGI] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $26.70 after WMGI shares went down by -0.67% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Wright Medical Group N.V. [NASDAQ:WMGI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Wright Medical Group N.V. [WMGI] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 9/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give WMGI an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $26.70, with the high estimate being $31.00, the low estimate being $29.00 and the median estimate amounting to $30.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $26.88.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 03/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Wright Medical Group N.V. [WMGI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Wright Medical Group N.V. [WMGI] sitting at 1.20% and its Gross Margin at 79.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -12.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.17.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 43.10 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 10.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.04. Wright Medical Group N.V. [WMGI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.43, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 93.55.

Wright Medical Group N.V. [WMGI] has 127.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.41B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.04 to 32.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.23% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.93, which indicates that it is 10.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.88. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Wright Medical Group N.V. [WMGI] a Reliable Buy?

Wright Medical Group N.V. [WMGI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.