Zillow Group Inc. [Z] took an upward turn with a change of 14.82%, trading at the price of $31.22 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 7.8 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Zillow Group Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 3.58M shares for that time period. Z monthly volatility recorded 12.17%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 22.50%. PS value for Z stocks is 1.62 with PB recorded at 1.90.

Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ:Z]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Zillow Group Inc. [Z] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give Z an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $31.22, with the high estimate being $80.00, the low estimate being $20.00 and the median estimate amounting to $60.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $27.19.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Zillow Group Inc. [Z] is sitting at 2.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.50.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Zillow Group Inc. [Z]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -75.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.77. Zillow Group Inc. [Z] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.80.

Zillow Group Inc. [Z] has 142.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.46B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.04 to 66.68. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 55.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.26. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zillow Group Inc. [Z] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Zillow Group Inc. [Z], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.