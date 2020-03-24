Zions Bancorporation National Association [NASDAQ: ZION] opened at $25.90 and closed at $25.58 a share within trading session on 03/23/20. That means that the stock dropped by -5.86% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $24.08.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Zions Bancorporation National Association [NASDAQ: ZION] had 6.2 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.11M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 9.28%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 7.06%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 25.27 during that period and ZION managed to take a rebound to 52.48 in the last 52 weeks.

Zions Bancorporation National Association [NASDAQ:ZION]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ZION an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $24.08, with the high estimate being $62.00, the low estimate being $28.00 and the median estimate amounting to $46.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.58.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] sitting at 83.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.90. These measurements indicate that Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.31, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.39. Its Return on Equity is 11.20%, and its Return on Assets is 1.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ZION financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 51.35. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 33.93, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.79. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 25.39, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 15.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.05, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28. Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.26, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.30 and P/E Ratio of 5.76. These metrics all suggest that Zions Bancorporation National Association is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] has 166.25M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.00B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.27 to 52.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -54.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -4.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.56, which indicates that it is 9.28% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 21.39. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.