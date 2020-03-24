Zoetis Inc. [NYSE: ZTS] opened at $99.06 and closed at $100.94 a share within trading session on 03/23/20. That means that the stock dropped by -8.20% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $92.66.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Zoetis Inc. [NYSE: ZTS] had 5.37 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.46M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 11.40%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 6.31%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 96.02 during that period and ZTS managed to take a rebound to 146.26 in the last 52 weeks.

Zoetis Inc. [NYSE:ZTS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ZTS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $92.66, with the high estimate being $162.00, the low estimate being $112.00 and the median estimate amounting to $149.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $100.94.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.93.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] sitting at 28.80% and its Gross Margin at 68.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.00. These measurements indicate that Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.43, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.19. Its Return on Equity is 59.30%, and its Return on Assets is 13.40%. These metrics all suggest that Zoetis Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 245.42. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 71.05, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 57.57. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 225.66, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 65.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 30.12 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.69, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10. Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 23.24, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 35.52 and P/E Ratio of 29.76. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] has 491.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 45.51B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 96.02 to 146.26. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.65% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -3.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.87, which indicates that it is 11.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.43. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Zoetis Inc. [ZTS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.