8×8 Inc.[EGHT] stock saw a move by 1.99% on Tuesday, touching 1.68 million. Based on the recent volume, 8×8 Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of EGHT shares recorded 83.14M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

8×8 Inc. [EGHT] stock additionally went up by 39.03% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -13.84% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of EGHT stock is set at -13.45% by far, with shares price recording returns by -4.41% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, EGHT shares showcased -24.54% decrease. EGHT saw 26.67 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 10.70 compared to high within the same period of time.

8×8 Inc. [NYSE:EGHT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For 8×8 Inc. [EGHT], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.56.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for 8×8 Inc. [EGHT] is sitting at 4.09. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/20/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of 8×8 Inc. [EGHT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for 8×8 Inc. [EGHT] sitting at -34.00% and its Gross Margin at 50.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -35.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -26.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -25.94. Its Return on Equity is -64.10%, and its Return on Assets is -24.00%. These metrics suggest that this 8×8 Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, 8×8 Inc. [EGHT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 86.63. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 46.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.54. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 86.63, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 46.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -26.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.22, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. 8×8 Inc. [EGHT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.79.

8×8 Inc. [EGHT] has 83.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.46B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.70 to 26.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 67.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.01, which indicates that it is 19.12% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.12. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is 8×8 Inc. [EGHT] a Reliable Buy?

8×8 Inc. [EGHT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.