The share price of Abbott Laboratories [NYSE: ABT] inclined by $62.82, presently trading at $69.69. The company’s shares saw 13.11% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 61.61 recorded on 03/24/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as ABT fall by -12.33% during the last week. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -17.65%, while additionally dropping -10.92% during the last 12 months. Abbott Laboratories is said to have a 12-month price target set at $99.20. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 29.51% increase from the current trading price.

Abbott Laboratories [NYSE:ABT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Abbott Laboratories [ABT] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $62.82.

Fundamental Analysis of Abbott Laboratories [ABT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Abbott Laboratories [ABT] sitting at 14.00% and its Gross Margin at 58.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.60. These measurements indicate that Abbott Laboratories [ABT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.13.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.24 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.39. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.30. Abbott Laboratories [ABT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.92, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 25.21 and P/E Ratio of 33.82. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Abbott Laboratories [ABT] has 1.88B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 130.75B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 61.61 to 92.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.62% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.74, which indicates that it is 9.93% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.78. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Abbott Laboratories [ABT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Abbott Laboratories [ABT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.