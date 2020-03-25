Adobe Inc. [NASDAQ: ADBE] shares went higher by 0.89% from its previous closing of 307.27, now trading at the price of $310.00, also adding 2.73 points. Is ADBE stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 6.49 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ADBE shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 481.24M float and a -0.58% run over in the last seven days. ADBE share price has been hovering between 386.74 and 255.13 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Adobe Inc. [NASDAQ:ADBE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Adobe Inc. [ADBE] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 2/28/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $307.27.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Adobe Inc. [ADBE] is sitting at 4.55. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.48.

Fundamental Analysis of Adobe Inc. [ADBE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Adobe Inc. [ADBE] sitting at 25.90% and its Gross Margin at 85.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.80. These measurements indicate that Adobe Inc. [ADBE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.93, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 23.61. Its Return on Equity is 27.40%, and its Return on Assets is 13.90%. These metrics all suggest that Adobe Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Adobe Inc. [ADBE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 39.30. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 28.21, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 19.51. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 9.39, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 6.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 35.99 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.27, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Adobe Inc. [ADBE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 14.18, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 34.41 and P/E Ratio of 46.92. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Adobe Inc. [ADBE] has 483.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 149.96B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 255.13 to 386.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.94, which indicates that it is 11.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.11. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Adobe Inc. [ADBE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Adobe Inc. [ADBE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.