Aflac Incorporated [AFL] took an upward turn with a change of 13.31%, trading at the price of $29.11 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 6.02 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Aflac Incorporated shares have an average trading volume of 4.08M shares for that time period. AFL monthly volatility recorded 8.55%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 14.07%. PS value for AFL stocks is 0.88 with PB recorded at 0.74.

Aflac Incorporated [NYSE:AFL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Aflac Incorporated [AFL], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.69.

Fundamental Analysis of Aflac Incorporated [AFL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Aflac Incorporated [AFL] sitting at 20.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.80. These measurements indicate that Aflac Incorporated [AFL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.50, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.20. Its Return on Equity is 11.70%, and its Return on Assets is 2.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AFL financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Aflac Incorporated [AFL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 22.68. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 18.49, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.19. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 22.68, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 18.49.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.90. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.46, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. Aflac Incorporated [AFL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.33, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.24 and P/E Ratio of 6.58. These metrics all suggest that Aflac Incorporated is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Aflac Incorporated [AFL] has 678.74M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 19.76B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.07 to 57.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.09% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.24, which indicates that it is 14.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.45. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Aflac Incorporated [AFL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Aflac Incorporated [AFL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.