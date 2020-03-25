Agile Therapeutics Inc.[AGRX] stock saw a move by 18.99% on Tuesday, touching 4.33 million. Based on the recent volume, Agile Therapeutics Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of AGRX shares recorded 89.75M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] stock could reach median target price of $8.50.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] stock additionally went up by 5.62% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -38.36% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of AGRX stock is set at 27.03% by far, with shares price recording returns by -24.80% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, AGRX shares showcased 62.07% increase. AGRX saw 4.77 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.35 compared to high within the same period of time.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AGRX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AGRX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.88, with the high estimate being $11.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $8.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.58.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -12.21. Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.82.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] has 89.75M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 168.73M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.35 to 4.77. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 437.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.41, which indicates that it is 13.01% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.89. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.