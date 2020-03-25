Air Lease Corporation [NYSE: AL] stock went up by 45.36% or 6.99 points up from its previous closing price of 15.41. The stock reached $22.40 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, AL share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 42.95% in the period of the last 7 days.

AL had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $22.50, at one point touching $16.90. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -55.16%. The 52-week high currently stands at 49.96 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -32.31% after the recent low of 8.41.

Air Lease Corporation [NYSE:AL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Air Lease Corporation [AL], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AL an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $22.40, with the high estimate being $55.00, the low estimate being $29.00 and the median estimate amounting to $45.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.41.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Air Lease Corporation [AL] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Air Lease Corporation [AL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Air Lease Corporation [AL] sitting at 58.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.50. These measurements indicate that Air Lease Corporation [AL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 62.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.69 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.00. Air Lease Corporation [AL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.96, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.86 and P/E Ratio of 4.40. These metrics all suggest that Air Lease Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Air Lease Corporation [AL] has 82.96M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.86B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.41 to 49.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -55.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 166.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.46, which indicates that it is 45.21% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.41. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Air Lease Corporation [AL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Air Lease Corporation [AL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.