Alliant Energy Corporation [NASDAQ: LNT] stock went up by 9.68% or 3.87 points up from its previous closing price of 39.99. The stock reached $43.86 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, LNT share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -16.25% in the period of the last 7 days.

LNT had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $44.02, at one point touching $39.34. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -27.24%. The 52-week high currently stands at 60.28 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -7.84% after the recent low of 37.66.

Alliant Energy Corporation [NASDAQ:LNT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LNT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $43.86, with the high estimate being $65.00, the low estimate being $52.00 and the median estimate amounting to $57.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $39.99.

Fundamental Analysis of Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] sitting at 21.30% and its Gross Margin at 93.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.30. These measurements indicate that Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.04.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.63 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.76. Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.57, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.76 and P/E Ratio of 18.82. These metrics all suggest that Alliant Energy Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] has 266.47M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.69B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 37.66 to 60.28. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.39, which indicates that it is 10.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.73. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.