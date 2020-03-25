Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ: GOOG] shares went lower by -2.84% from its previous closing of 1134.46, now trading at the price of $1102.21, also subtracting -32.25 points. Is GOOG stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.84 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of GOOG shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 617.97M float and a 1.31% run over in the last seven days. GOOG share price has been hovering between 1532.11 and 1013.54 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ:GOOG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1134.46.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] is sitting at 4.69. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.69.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Alphabet Inc. [GOOG]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.78, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.26.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 7.93. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 7.34, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.79. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.33, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 6.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.34 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.91, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.58, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.16 and P/E Ratio of 22.43. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] has 680.92M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 772.47B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1013.54 to 1532.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.09. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Alphabet Inc. [GOOG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.