Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] saw a change by -2.62% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $1100.38. The company is holding 676.35M shares with keeping 620.79M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 9.07% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -28.11% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -28.72%, trading +8.15% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 676.35M shares valued at 1.81 million were bought and sold.

Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ:GOOGL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give GOOGL an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1101.13, with the high estimate being $1800.00, the low estimate being $1270.00 and the median estimate amounting to $1600.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1130.01.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] is sitting at 4.74. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.74.

Fundamental Analysis of Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] sitting at 21.10% and its Gross Margin at 55.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 21.20. These measurements indicate that Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.78, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.26. Its Return on Equity is 17.80%, and its Return on Assets is 13.20%. These metrics all suggest that Alphabet Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 7.93. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 7.34, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.79. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.33, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 6.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.34 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.91, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.58, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.16 and P/E Ratio of 22.39. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] has 676.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 764.28B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1008.87 to 1530.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 9.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.03, which indicates that it is 6.60% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.25. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.