The share price of Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] inclined by $1902.83, presently trading at $1940.10. The company’s shares saw 19.32% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 1626.03 recorded on 03/24/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as AMZN jumped by 7.32% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 1,957.00 compared to +132.26 of all time high it touched on 03/20/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -3.44%, while additionally gaining 9.35% during the last 12 months. Amazon.com Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $2400.96. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 460.86% increase from the current trading price.

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ:AMZN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give AMZN an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1940.10, with the high estimate being $2788.00, the low estimate being $1850.00 and the median estimate amounting to $2404.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1902.83.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] is sitting at 4.85. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.79.

Fundamental Analysis of Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] sitting at 5.20% and its Gross Margin at 41.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.11. Its Return on Equity is 21.10%, and its Return on Assets is 5.80%. These metrics all suggest that Amazon.com Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 124.94. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.54, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.42. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 101.84, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 45.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 33.56 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.70. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.64, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08. Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 14.83, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 24.18 and P/E Ratio of 84.29. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] has 484.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 939.65B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1626.03 to 2185.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.13, which indicates that it is 5.59% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.97. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] a Reliable Buy?

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.