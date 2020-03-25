AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.[AMC] stock saw a move by -0.56% on Tuesday, touching 2.96 million. Based on the recent volume, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of AMC shares recorded 76.41M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] stock could reach median target price of $5.50.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] stock additionally went up by 43.55% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -49.50% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of AMC stock is set at -76.73% by far, with shares price recording returns by -53.95% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, AMC shares showcased -66.79% decrease. AMC saw 17.07 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.95 compared to high within the same period of time.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AMC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give AMC an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.55, with the high estimate being $15.00, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.56.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] is sitting at 2.88. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.38.

Fundamental Analysis of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] sitting at 2.50% and its Gross Margin at 63.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 75.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.18 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.08. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.90. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.62, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.30.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] has 76.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 272.02M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.95 to 17.07. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 81.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.44, which indicates that it is 28.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.19. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] a Reliable Buy?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.