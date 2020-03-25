American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE: AEO] gained by 1.97% on the last trading session, reaching $8.30 price per share at the time. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. represents 167.46M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 1.36B with the latest information.

The American Eagle Outfitters Inc. traded at the price of $8.30 with 2.3 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of AEO shares recorded 4.70M.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE:AEO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give AEO an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.31, with the high estimate being $20.00, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $14.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.14.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] is sitting at 3.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.36.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] sitting at 5.40% and its Gross Margin at 35.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.63.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.79. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.67. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.58 and P/E Ratio of 7.42. These metrics all suggest that American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] has 167.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.36B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.10 to 24.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -65.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.28, which indicates that it is 15.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.77. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.