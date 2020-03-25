American Electric Power Company Inc. [NYSE: AEP] stock went up by 2.93% or 2.05 points up from its previous closing price of 70.00. The stock reached $72.05 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, AEP share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -21.00% in the period of the last 7 days.

AEP had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $73.78, at one point touching $68.09. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -31.36%. The 52-week high currently stands at 104.97 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -15.55% after the recent low of 65.14.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [NYSE:AEP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AEP an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $70.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] is sitting at 4.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.92.

Fundamental Analysis of American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] sitting at 16.70% and its Gross Margin at 79.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.30. These measurements indicate that American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] has 540.57M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 38.95B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 65.14 to 104.97. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.24, which indicates that it is 11.87% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.