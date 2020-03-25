American Express Company [AXP] took an upward turn with a change of 21.88%, trading at the price of $84.05 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 10.54 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while American Express Company shares have an average trading volume of 5.44M shares for that time period. AXP monthly volatility recorded 9.06%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 15.17%. PS value for AXP stocks is 1.51 with PB recorded at 2.96.

American Express Company [NYSE:AXP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to American Express Company [AXP] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AXP an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $68.96.

Fundamental Analysis of American Express Company [AXP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for American Express Company [AXP] sitting at 18.70% and its Gross Margin at 68.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.70. These measurements indicate that American Express Company [AXP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.97. Its Return on Equity is 29.00%, and its Return on Assets is 3.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AXP financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, American Express Company [AXP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 278.61. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 73.59, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.41. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 183.00, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 48.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.15 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.23. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.72, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.45. American Express Company [AXP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.37, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.58 and P/E Ratio of 10.52. These metrics all suggest that American Express Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

American Express Company [AXP] has 813.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 68.33B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 67.00 to 138.13. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.45% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.30, which indicates that it is 15.17% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.20. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is American Express Company [AXP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of American Express Company [AXP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.