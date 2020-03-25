Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: ADI] opened at $89.78 and closed at $85.16 a share within trading session on 03/24/20. That means that the stock gained by 10.06% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $93.73.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: ADI] had 3.64 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.89M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 11.72%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 8.20%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 79.07 during that period and ADI managed to take a rebound to 127.30 in the last 52 weeks.

Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:ADI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Analog Devices Inc. [ADI], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ADI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $93.73, with the high estimate being $146.00, the low estimate being $90.00 and the median estimate amounting to $134.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $85.16.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] is sitting at 4.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.40.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/26/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 66.40%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.42, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.96.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 46.90. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 31.93, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 44.34, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 30.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.24 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.82, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.44, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.10 and P/E Ratio of 28.91. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] has 368.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 34.52B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 79.07 to 127.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.29, which indicates that it is 11.72% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.61. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Analog Devices Inc. [ADI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.