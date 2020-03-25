Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation[ANH] stock saw a move by 6.92% on Tuesday, touching 2.1 million. Based on the recent volume, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ANH shares recorded 99.04M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH] stock additionally went down by -50.00% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -76.55% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ANH stock is set at -78.99% by far, with shares price recording returns by -76.29% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ANH shares showcased -75.14% decrease. ANH saw 4.32 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.83 compared to high within the same period of time.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [NYSE:ANH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.87.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH] sitting at -32.00% and its Gross Margin at 31.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -37.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 86.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -82.63 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 64.93. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 26.72. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.76, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.83.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH] has 99.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 86.17M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.83 to 4.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.44% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.49, which indicates that it is 46.33% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 14.85. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH] a Reliable Buy?

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.