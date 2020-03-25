Apache Corporation [APA] saw a change by 11.29% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $6.21. The company is holding 377.00M shares with keeping 375.45M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 63.42% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -83.71% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -82.19%, trading +58.29% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 377.00M shares valued at 6.76 million were bought and sold.

Apache Corporation [NYSE:APA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Apache Corporation [APA] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give APA an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.20, with the high estimate being $34.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $10.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.58.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Apache Corporation [APA] is sitting at 3.44. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.61.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Apache Corporation [APA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Apache Corporation [APA] sitting at -42.30% and its Gross Margin at 77.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -56.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.04 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.84. Apache Corporation [APA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.96, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.36.

Apache Corporation [APA] has 377.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.10B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.80 to 38.12. At its current price, it has moved down by -83.71% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 63.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.64, which indicates that it is 22.81% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.78. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Apache Corporation [APA] a Reliable Buy?

Apache Corporation [APA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.