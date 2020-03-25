Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [NYSE: ARI] stock went down by -31.94% or -1.99 points down from its previous closing price of 6.23. The stock reached $4.24 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, ARI share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -53.25% in the period of the last 7 days.

ARI had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $6.50, at one point touching $4.12. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -78.54%. The 52-week high currently stands at 19.76 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -76.88% after the recent low of 5.50.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [NYSE:ARI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [ARI], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.23.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [ARI] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [ARI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [ARI] sitting at 55.30% and its Gross Margin at 68.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 42.60. These measurements indicate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [ARI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 59.93.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 31.26 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 10.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.31. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [ARI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.07, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.76 and P/E Ratio of 3.03. These metrics all suggest that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [ARI] has 153.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 651.31M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.50 to 19.76. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -22.91% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.40, which indicates that it is 35.05% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 11.86. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [ARI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [ARI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.