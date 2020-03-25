Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] took an upward turn with a change of 15.46%, trading at the price of $27.48 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 4.36 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Apollo Global Management Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.61M shares for that time period. APO monthly volatility recorded 13.13%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 26.95%. PS value for APO stocks is 3.95 with PB recorded at 4.70.

Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE:APO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give APO an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $27.48, with the high estimate being $61.00, the low estimate being $28.00 and the median estimate amounting to $49.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.80.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] sitting at 42.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.50. These measurements indicate that Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.40.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.29 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.31. Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 15.37, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.95 and P/E Ratio of 7.38. These metrics all suggest that Apollo Global Management Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] has 421.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.59B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.46 to 52.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.83% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.59, which indicates that it is 26.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.