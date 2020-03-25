Ares Capital Corporation[ARCC] stock saw a move by 17.63% on Tuesday, touching 4.21 million. Based on the recent volume, Ares Capital Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ARCC shares recorded 431.08M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] stock additionally went down by -16.07% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -47.16% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ARCC stock is set at -41.86% by far, with shares price recording returns by -47.11% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ARCC shares showcased -47.58% decrease. ARCC saw 19.33 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 7.90 compared to high within the same period of time.

Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ:ARCC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.87.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] is sitting at 4.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.25.

Fundamental Analysis of Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.58, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.93.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 94.98. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.77. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 94.66, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 48.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.03 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.80, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48. Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.43 and P/E Ratio of 6.26. These metrics all suggest that Ares Capital Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] has 431.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.25B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.90 to 19.33. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.96% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.39. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.