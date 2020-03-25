The share price of Avis Budget Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CAR] inclined by $17.91, presently trading at $18.12. The company’s shares saw 185.35% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 6.35 recorded on 03/24/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as CAR jumped by 47.41% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 19.98 compared to +9.86 of all time high it touched on 03/25/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -59.43%, while additionally dropping -46.25% during the last 12 months. Avis Budget Group Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $39.50. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 21.38% increase from the current trading price.

Avis Budget Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CAR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Avis Budget Group Inc. [CAR], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CAR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $17.80, with the high estimate being $60.00, the low estimate being $11.00 and the median estimate amounting to $21.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.91.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Avis Budget Group Inc. [CAR] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.40.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Avis Budget Group Inc. [CAR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Avis Budget Group Inc. [CAR] sitting at 7.90% and its Gross Margin at 48.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 71.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.66 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.99. Avis Budget Group Inc. [CAR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.68 and P/E Ratio of 4.42. These metrics all suggest that Avis Budget Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Avis Budget Group Inc. [CAR] has 59.76M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.07B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.35 to 52.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -65.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 185.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.55, which indicates that it is 47.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.19. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Avis Budget Group Inc. [CAR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. [CAR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.