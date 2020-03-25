Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ: BBBY] stock went down by -0.87% or -0.05 points down from its previous closing price of 5.72. The stock reached $5.67 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, BBBY share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 5.15% in the period of the last 7 days.

BBBY had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $5.79, at one point touching $4.74. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -71.03%. The 52-week high currently stands at 19.57 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -58.76% after the recent low of 4.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ:BBBY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 11/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give BBBY an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.72.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] is sitting at 3.13. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.43.

Fundamental Analysis of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] sitting at -8.10% and its Gross Margin at 32.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -7.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -3.26. Its Return on Equity is -38.30%, and its Return on Assets is -10.50%. These metrics suggest that this Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 58.11. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 36.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.65. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 58.11, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 36.75.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.28 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.95. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.15, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.54. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.86, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.69.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] has 123.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 704.13M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.10 to 19.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -71.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 38.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.99, which indicates that it is 29.93% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.96. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.