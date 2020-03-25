Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ: BYND] gained by 11.78% on the last trading session, reaching $75.37 price per share at the time. Beyond Meat Inc. represents 58.02M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 3.91B with the latest information.

The Beyond Meat Inc. traded at the price of $75.37 with 4.18 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of BYND shares recorded 9.87M.

Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ:BYND]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BYND an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $75.37, with the high estimate being $130.00, the low estimate being $50.00 and the median estimate amounting to $108.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $67.43.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] is sitting at 3.07. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 06/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] sitting at -6.10% and its Gross Margin at 33.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -11.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 6.83.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 267.60 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.47. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.22. Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.12.

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] has 58.02M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.91B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 45.00 to 239.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 67.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.22. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] a Reliable Buy?

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.