Biocept Inc. [NASDAQ: BIOC] opened at $0.3124 and closed at $0.31 a share within trading session on 03/24/20. That means that the stock gained by 6.39% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.33.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Biocept Inc. [NASDAQ: BIOC] had 6.5 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 13.80M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 20.78%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 30.54%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.21 during that period and BIOC managed to take a rebound to 2.11 in the last 52 weeks.

Biocept Inc. [NASDAQ:BIOC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Biocept Inc. [BIOC] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 9/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give BIOC an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.33, with the high estimate being $1.00, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $1.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.31.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Biocept Inc. [BIOC] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 03/25/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Biocept Inc. [BIOC]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -554.22, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -759.13. Its Return on Equity is -269.80%, and its Return on Assets is -157.00%. These metrics suggest that this Biocept Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Biocept Inc. [BIOC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 53.46. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 34.84, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.59. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 32.37, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 21.10.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.40. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.02, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 2.67. Biocept Inc. [BIOC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.31.

Biocept Inc. [BIOC] has 102.76M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 31.99M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.21 to 2.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -84.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 56.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.46, which indicates that it is 20.78% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.63. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Biocept Inc. [BIOC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Biocept Inc. [BIOC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.