Bloomin’ Brands Inc.[BLMN] stock saw a move by 29.64% on Tuesday, touching 5.02 million. Based on the recent volume, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of BLMN shares recorded 86.90M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] stock could reach median target price of $24.00.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] stock additionally went up by 14.26% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -68.91% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of BLMN stock is set at -63.94% by far, with shares price recording returns by -67.59% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, BLMN shares showcased -63.33% decrease. BLMN saw 24.29 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 4.54 compared to high within the same period of time.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:BLMN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give BLMN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.13, with the high estimate being $29.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $24.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.50.

Fundamental Analysis of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] sitting at 4.60% and its Gross Margin at 69.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 69.58.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.13 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.92. Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.07, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.02 and P/E Ratio of 4.96. These metrics all suggest that Bloomin’ Brands Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] has 86.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 619.63M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.54 to 24.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -70.65% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 57.05% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.47, which indicates that it is 28.54% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.69. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] a Reliable Buy?

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.