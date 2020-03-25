Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE: BSX] gained by 9.25% on the last trading session, reaching $28.22 price per share at the time. Boston Scientific Corporation represents 1.39B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 39.34B with the latest information.

The Boston Scientific Corporation traded at the price of $28.22 with 16.74 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of BSX shares recorded 10.16M.

Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE:BSX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.83.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] is sitting at 4.82. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.81.

Fundamental Analysis of Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] sitting at 14.10% and its Gross Margin at 70.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 43.80. These measurements indicate that Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 25.46 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.46. Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 34.74 and P/E Ratio of 8.48. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] has 1.39B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 39.34B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.10 to 46.62. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.08, which indicates that it is 9.63% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.53. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.