Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] took an upward turn with a change of 13.39%, trading at the price of $63.34 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.88 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Cadence Design Systems Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.97M shares for that time period. CDNS monthly volatility recorded 6.99%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 8.99%. PS value for CDNS stocks is 7.40 with PB recorded at 8.24.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CDNS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CDNS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $63.34, with the high estimate being $90.00, the low estimate being $63.50 and the median estimate amounting to $85.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $55.86.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/20/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] sitting at 21.00% and its Gross Margin at 88.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 42.30. These measurements indicate that Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 48.45. Its Return on Equity is 62.00%, and its Return on Assets is 35.40%. These metrics all suggest that Cadence Design Systems Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 16.45. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 14.13, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.36. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 16.45, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 14.13.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 25.29 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.56. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.75, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.35, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 27.02 and P/E Ratio of 17.93. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] has 273.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 17.30B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 51.39 to 80.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.25% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.12, which indicates that it is 8.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.54. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.