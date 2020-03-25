Cardinal Health Inc.[CAH] stock saw a move by 6.20% on Tuesday, touching 3.24 million. Based on the recent volume, Cardinal Health Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CAH shares recorded 304.51M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] stock could reach median target price of $58.00.

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] stock additionally went down by -8.84% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -25.11% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CAH stock is set at -8.45% by far, with shares price recording returns by -15.95% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CAH shares showcased -7.70% decrease. CAH saw 60.69 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 39.05 compared to high within the same period of time.

Cardinal Health Inc. [NYSE:CAH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CAH an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $43.54, with the high estimate being $68.00, the low estimate being $48.00 and the median estimate amounting to $58.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $41.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] is sitting at 3.36. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.09.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] sitting at -2.80% and its Gross Margin at 4.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.74. Its Return on Equity is -116.50%, and its Return on Assets is -10.40%. These metrics suggest that this Cardinal Health Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 126.91. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.93, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 19.61. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 119.77, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 52.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.38 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.86. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.14, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.41. Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.23, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.21.

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] has 304.51M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.26B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 39.05 to 60.69. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.00, which indicates that it is 11.08% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.99. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] a Reliable Buy?

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.