Cars.com Inc. [NYSE: CARS] shares went higher by 5.63% from its previous closing of 3.73, now trading at the price of $3.94, also adding 0.21 points. Is CARS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.44 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CARS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 66.44M float and a -35.93% run over in the last seven days. CARS share price has been hovering between 23.60 and 3.52 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Cars.com Inc. [NYSE:CARS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Cars.com Inc. [CARS], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CARS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.94, with the high estimate being $16.00, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.73.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cars.com Inc. [CARS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cars.com Inc. [CARS] sitting at -73.50% and its Gross Margin at 73.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -73.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.91.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.30 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.54. Cars.com Inc. [CARS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.71, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.07.

Cars.com Inc. [CARS] has 75.64M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 298.02M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.52 to 23.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -83.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.93% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.42. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cars.com Inc. [CARS] a Reliable Buy?

Cars.com Inc. [CARS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.