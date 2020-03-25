Centennial Resource Development Inc. [NASDAQ: CDEV] opened at $0.5802 and closed at $0.45 a share within trading session on 03/24/20. That means that the stock dropped by -6.14% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.42.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Centennial Resource Development Inc. [NASDAQ: CDEV] had 3.73 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 8.84M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 47.74%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 34.23%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.25 during that period and CDEV managed to take a rebound to 10.95 in the last 52 weeks.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. [NASDAQ:CDEV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.42, with the high estimate being $12.00, the low estimate being $0.50 and the median estimate amounting to $1.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.45.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] is sitting at 2.93. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.57.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] sitting at 8.50% and its Gross Margin at 77.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.26 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.98. Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.39, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.27 and P/E Ratio of 7.14. These metrics all suggest that Centennial Resource Development Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] has 187.02M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 84.18M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.25 to 10.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -96.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 72.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.09, which indicates that it is 47.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.67. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] a Reliable Buy?

Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.