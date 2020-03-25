Cerner Corporation [NASDAQ: CERN] opened at $57.15 and closed at $54.70 a share within trading session on 03/24/20. That means that the stock gained by 6.80% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $58.42.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Cerner Corporation [NASDAQ: CERN] had 4.14 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.46M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 8.64%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 5.92%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 53.08 during that period and CERN managed to take a rebound to 80.90 in the last 52 weeks.

Cerner Corporation [NASDAQ:CERN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Cerner Corporation [CERN], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CERN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $58.42, with the high estimate being $85.00, the low estimate being $64.00 and the median estimate amounting to $79.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $54.70.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cerner Corporation [CERN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cerner Corporation [CERN] sitting at 10.60% and its Gross Margin at 81.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.75, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.86. Its Return on Equity is 11.40%, and its Return on Assets is 7.50%. These metrics all suggest that Cerner Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cerner Corporation [CERN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 27.73. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 21.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.23. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 27.03, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 21.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.29 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.21, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05. Cerner Corporation [CERN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.39, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.93 and P/E Ratio of 35.47. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Cerner Corporation [CERN] has 313.93M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 18.34B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 53.08 to 80.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.83, which indicates that it is 8.64% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.26. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cerner Corporation [CERN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cerner Corporation [CERN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.