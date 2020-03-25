The share price of CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CF] inclined by $22.04, presently trading at $25.62. The company’s shares saw 29.85% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 19.73 recorded on 03/24/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as CF jumped by 6.09% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 25.78 compared to +1.47 of all time high it touched on 03/24/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -34.02%, while additionally dropping -35.29% during the last 12 months. CF Industries Holdings Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $44.78. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 19.16% increase from the current trading price.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CF an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $25.62, with the high estimate being $63.00, the low estimate being $31.00 and the median estimate amounting to $44.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.04.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] is sitting at 3.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] sitting at 21.40% and its Gross Margin at 25.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.31, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.71. Its Return on Equity is 16.60%, and its Return on Assets is 3.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CF financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 146.36. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 59.41, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.95. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 143.25, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 58.15.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.59 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.60, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25. CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.56, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.03 and P/E Ratio of 11.54. These metrics all suggest that CF Industries Holdings Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] has 217.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.56B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.73 to 55.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.43, which indicates that it is 13.63% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.35. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.