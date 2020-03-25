CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] took an upward turn with a change of 21.17%, trading at the price of $0.40 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 13.48 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while CHF Solutions Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.97M shares for that time period. CHFS monthly volatility recorded 25.16%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 13.89%. PS value for CHFS stocks is 1.24 with PB recorded at 0.65.

CHF Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:CHFS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 9/29/2017. On average, stock market experts give CHFS an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.33.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 51.70%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 7.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.47. CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.02.

CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] has 20.91M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.82M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.30 to 4.89. At its current price, it has moved down by -91.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.44, which indicates that it is 13.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.16. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] a Reliable Buy?

CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.