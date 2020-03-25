The share price of Chubb Limited [NYSE: CB] inclined by $94.20, presently trading at $102.56. The company’s shares saw 17.41% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 87.35 recorded on 03/24/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as CB fall by -6.83% during the last week. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -36.10%, while additionally dropping -24.96% during the last 12 months. Chubb Limited is said to have a 12-month price target set at $164.39. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 61.83% increase from the current trading price.

Chubb Limited [NYSE:CB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Chubb Limited [CB] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CB an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $102.56, with the high estimate being $185.00, the low estimate being $130.00 and the median estimate amounting to $165.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $94.20.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Chubb Limited [CB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Chubb Limited [CB] sitting at 15.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.00. These measurements indicate that Chubb Limited [CB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.67, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.75. Its Return on Equity is 8.20%, and its Return on Assets is 2.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CB financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Chubb Limited [CB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 27.41. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 21.51, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.71. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 25.06, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 19.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.60. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.37, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18. Chubb Limited [CB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.27, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.24 and P/E Ratio of 10.57. These metrics all suggest that Chubb Limited is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Chubb Limited [CB] has 457.78M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 46.95B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 87.35 to 167.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.41% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.96, which indicates that it is 12.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.30. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Chubb Limited [CB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Chubb Limited [CB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.