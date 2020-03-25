Cigna Corporation [CI] took an upward turn with a change of 13.18%, trading at the price of $147.20 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 5.1 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Cigna Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 2.52M shares for that time period. CI monthly volatility recorded 8.36%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 12.42%. PS value for CI stocks is 0.36 with PB recorded at 1.21.

Cigna Corporation [NYSE:CI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Cigna Corporation [CI], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CI an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $147.20, with the high estimate being $288.00, the low estimate being $181.00 and the median estimate amounting to $253.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $130.06.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cigna Corporation [CI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cigna Corporation [CI] sitting at 5.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.22.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.61. Cigna Corporation [CI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.68, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.19 and P/E Ratio of 10.96. These metrics all suggest that Cigna Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Cigna Corporation [CI] has 371.53M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 54.69B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 118.50 to 224.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.88, which indicates that it is 12.42% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.53. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cigna Corporation [CI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cigna Corporation [CI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.