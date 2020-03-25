Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $17.88 after CFG shares went up by 0.45% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:CFG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $17.90, with the high estimate being $49.00, the low estimate being $25.00 and the median estimate amounting to $42.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.80.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] is sitting at 4.43. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.43.

Fundamental Analysis of Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] sitting at 68.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.80. These measurements indicate that Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.01. Its Return on Equity is 8.30%, and its Return on Assets is 1.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CFG financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 64.51. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.21, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.05. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 68.09, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 38.46.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.54. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.79, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.85, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.73 and P/E Ratio of 4.69. These metrics all suggest that Citizens Financial Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] has 434.52M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.73B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.12 to 41.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -56.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.63% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.93, which indicates that it is 17.60% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.19. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.