The share price of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE: CLF] inclined by $3.53, presently trading at $3.72. The company’s shares saw 41.63% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 2.63 recorded on 03/24/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as CLF fall by -14.32% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 3.76 compared to +0.59 of all time high it touched on 03/25/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -47.63%, while additionally dropping -62.10% during the last 12 months. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $7.46. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.74% increase from the current trading price.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE:CLF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CLF an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.73, with the high estimate being $10.25, the low estimate being $3.50 and the median estimate amounting to $8.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.53.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.80.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] sitting at 20.70% and its Gross Margin at 28.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.70. These measurements indicate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 57.84.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.94 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.53. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.34, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.25 and P/E Ratio of 3.57. These metrics all suggest that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] has 365.79M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.29B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.63 to 11.54. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.63% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.18, which indicates that it is 23.33% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.26. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.